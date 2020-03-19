Rockford Police arrest suspect in several shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they’ve arrested 20-year-old Stefin Alston, one of the suspects in several weapon and gunfire investigations.

Rockford Police say Alston was identified as one of the suspects and, along with the FBI, they were able to locate him at 11:30 a.m. on March 18th, in a residence in the 4500 block of Cleveland Drive.

Police say a handgun and heroin were also recovered during Alston’s arrest.

He faces charges of three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear, and Unlawful Possession of Heroin.

Alston is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

