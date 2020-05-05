Rockford Police arrest suspect in vehicular invasion robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Keshaun Jones was arrested Saturday by Rockford Police in connection with robbing a victim during a cell phone sale.

Police say a victim met with Jones in the 500 block of Webster Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 12th, to sell a cellphone.

During the transaction, Jones allegedly reached into the car and stole the phone.

On Saturday, May 2nd, police were called to the area of Mulberry and Sunset for the report of a shooting. Officers pulled a suspected vehicle over in the 100 block of Henrietta.

One occupant had a warrant for their arrest in Stephenson County.

The other occupant was identified as Jones.

Jones has been charged with Vehicle Invasion and Robbery.

In 2016, Jones testified as a witness to the police shooting of Mark Anthony Barmore, who was killed by former Officer Oda Poole after he ran into the Kingdom Authority Church, 518 N. Court Street, while fleeing police.

Jones was 8-years-old at the time.

Barmore’s death spurred protests in the city and a civil trial against the City of Rockford, which was found liable for his death.

The City paid each of the children in the Kingdom Authority Church daycare a sum of $30,000.

