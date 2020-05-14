Rockford police arrest teen gang suspects after standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four adults and a juvenile gang member were arrested Wednesday after a 40 minute standoff with police.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers from the Rockford Police Gang Unit were searching for suspects in the area of 15th Ave. and Nelson Blvd. when they located a car occupied by 4 adults and 1 juvenile.

O’Shea said the suspects refused to get out of the car, resulting in a standoff that lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.

Eventually, the suspects surrendered. All of the suspects were members of a street gang, O’Shea said.

Four adults and a 15-year-old were charged with crimes, and two guns were recovered, according to police.

Photo: Juan Martinez, Jose Gonzalez, Julio Gonzalez, Luis Lara, courtesy Rockford Police Department

The juvenile was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Resisting Arrest, Juvenile Probation Violation Warrant, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Juan Martinez, 18, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Jose Gonzalez, 18, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID, Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Julio Gonzalez, 19, was charged with Unlawful Weapons by a Gang Member, No FOID.

Luis Gomez Lara, 19, was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Gang Member, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, No FOID.

Later that night, a detective with the Gang Unit pursued and caught several more suspects who opened fire on him, O’Shea said.

“Violence has jumped off in the last month and a half,” O’Shea said at a Thursday press conference. “To say it’s disheartening doesn’t do it justice. It’s very aggravating.”

“I’ll tell you right now (if you shoot at police), we will use every resource to hunt them down… We will not sleep. We are going into active aggressive mode to find these individuals and put them in prison where we belong.”

