Rockford Police arrest two suspected of kidnapping, child endangerment, drug sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Jastacckyanna Hill, 24, and Gregory Williams, 24, on charges of child endangerment, home invasion, battery, kidnapping, and drug sales.

According to police, narcotics detectives identified the pair as suspects in a violent crime and drug dealing investigation, and executed a search warrant on Tuesday, October 6th at a home in the 1700 block of MacArthur Avenue.

Police say in addition to Hill and Williams, another adult woman and two young children were found inside. Detectives also found a stolen machine pistol, stolen handgun, ammunition, cocaine, cannabis and a large amount of money, authorities said.

Hill was charged with 2 counts of Child Endangerment, 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and warrants for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Home Invasion, and Kidnapping.

Williams was charged with 2 counts of Child Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine and warrants for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Home Invasion, and Kidnapping.

Both were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

