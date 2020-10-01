Rockford police arrest woman in Wednesday night stabbing murder

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 24-year-old Dameria Giwa-Finley with stabbing a 26-year-old man to death Wednesday night.

Officials say they arrived at 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. The victim was confirmed dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say he suffered from multiple stab wounds.

Giwa-Finley was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and First Degree Murder.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

