ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 24-year-old Dameria Giwa-Finley with stabbing a 26-year-old man to death Wednesday night.
Officials say they arrived at 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. The victim was confirmed dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Police say he suffered from multiple stab wounds.
Giwa-Finley was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and First Degree Murder.
She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford police arrest woman in Wednesday night stabbing murder
- Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says
- Lee County up, Winnebago, Boone down in positivity rates at IDPH announces 2,166 new cases Thursday
- VetsRoll asks residents to send cards to celebrate Rockford WWII veteran’s 100th birthday
- Casey’s General Store reveals new logo for first time in its 52-year history
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!