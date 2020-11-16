Rockford Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman, 42-year-old Lien Correa-Rios.

Correa-Rios was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex in Rockford. She is 5’8″ and around 195 lbs.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact RPD at 815-966-2900.

