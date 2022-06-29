ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help finding Sharry Crenshaw, 68, after her van was found abandoned on Tuesday.

According to police, family members contacted officers on Tuesday, informing them that Crenshaw had last been seen Monday evening, driving away from her home in the 900 block of Montague.

Her gold Plymouth minivan was found abandoned Tuesday at 4:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.

Crenshaw is described as a white female, 68-years-old, 5’ 0”, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.