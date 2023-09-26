ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for two suspects charged for the September 9th murder of 22-year-old Jaquone Aldridge.

According to police, officers were called to the 2500 block of Conklin Drive around 1:44 p.m. Saturday, September 9th where Aldridge had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Four people have been charged with the crime.

Alexander Dowthard, 19, is at large at this time. He is charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

A 17-year-old teen, no description given, is also at large and faces the same charges.

Vondale Pearson, 20, is in custody for the charges of Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery.

Vondale Pearson. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Tavares Locke, 21, was charged with Obstructing Justice.

Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of Dowthard’s whereabouts call 815-966-2900.