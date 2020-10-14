Rockford Police ask for tips to help solve 25 homicides so far this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking for public assistance to help solve a high number of murders that have occurred in the city this year.

According to police, there have been 25 homicides in Rockford in 2020, up from a total of 18 in 2019.

The highest years recorded are 31 homicides in 1996, and 30 in 1994.

“We continue to experience a high number of shootings throughout the city,” says Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “As previously stated, since March of 2020, we are going in the wrong direction with violent crime. Our detectives continue to work each shooting incident and murder tirelessly, but they need the public’s assistance in providing information to help solve the cases. We remain committed to identifying and arresting the offenders, and our chances of solving cases go up exponentially when those who know or those who have information, step forward and say so.”

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

