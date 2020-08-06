Rockford police asking public for help locating shooting suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public’s help to find 50-year-old William Grant, who is suspected of shooting a man on Thursday, July 30th.

According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of 10th Street around 7:15 p.m. where they were told Grant and another man were involved in an argument that ended with Grant allegedly shooting the victim.

Grant then left the scene in a white pickup truck.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

Grant has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

He is currently at large.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

