ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect that they said tried to rob a local business.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Quality Resale near W. Riverside and N. Main. Investigators said that the suspect was armed when they entered the store. Security cameras caught images of the suspect, who was wearing a mask and gloves.

Few other details have been released. Any information should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.