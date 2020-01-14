Suspect in custody after barricading self in Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At 3:37 p.m., Rockford Police announced a suspect in a 5 1/2 hour standoff with police had surrendered.

Rockford Police officers surrounded a home in the 2100 block of Andrews Street around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, after receiving a call from a person inside the home, reporting a domestic violence situation.

Chief Dan O’Shea said officers arrived on scene and a man, identified as 53-year-old Vincent Czajka, barricaded himself inside the house.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Notified that Czajka was armed, police engaged in negotiations to get the suspect to surrender.

According to Assistant Deputy Chief Andre Brass, the suspect was holed up in the basement of the home while the caller locked themselves in an upper floor during the standoff.

Czajka eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

He was charged with Phone Harassment.

Rockford Public Schools said Lewis Lemon Elementary School, at 1993 Mulberry Street, was been placed on lockdown during the standoff as a precaution.

