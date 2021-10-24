Rockford Police begin to wear body-cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officers will be suiting up with a new piece of technology starting Monday.

Officers have been trained, and the community has had opportunities to learn more about the cameras. Now, they are ready to roll out. Not only have officers been trained, representatives from the State’s Attorney’s office will be reviewing footage as well.

Police Chief Carla Redd said that this is a positive tool for both citizens and officers.

“I recognize the fact that the public wanted the body cameras even before legislation became an issue,” Redd said. “There was going to be a mandatory rollout, we were well in the process of obtaining the body cameras, before that even hit the table.”

The final community information session is this Tuesday for people interested in finding out more about the technology.