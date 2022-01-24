Rockford Police bust pair of teen car thieves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kwamann Gholson, 19, and a 16-year-old teen, both of Rockford, face charges after being caught in a stolen car Friday morning.

According to police, officers identified a car reported stolen out of Huntley around 12:55 a.m., and tried to perform a traffic stop near E. State Street and Alpine Road. Police said the car fled from them and was later found in the 1300 block of N. Main Street.

Police said the four occupants got out and ran. Three were detained and a fourth was later apprehended on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Gholson was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

The 16-year-old was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.