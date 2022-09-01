ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is dead Thursday after Rockford Police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance on Linden Road.

Officers were called to a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road around 8:30 p.m. and heard a commotion inside the residence, according to Police Chief Carla Redd.

When officers went inside the residence, they discovered a man with a gun, Redd said, and at least one officer shot him. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation has been turned over to the Winnebago-Boone County Task Force to perform an independent analysis and determine if the officers’ use of force was justified.

The man’s identity was not released.