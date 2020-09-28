Rockford Police called to scene of early Monday shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the 2300 block of School Street as they investigate a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex, where multiple shots were fired.
Police said no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and did not provide information on a possible suspect.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois student athletes to file lawsuit against IHSA
- CDC’s Thanksgiving guidelines: Keep gatherings small; parades and shopping “high-risk”
- Rockford man, woman arrested on weapons, drug charges by Illinois State Police
- Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!