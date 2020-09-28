Rockford Police called to scene of early Monday shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to avoid the 2300 block of School Street as they investigate a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex, where multiple shots were fired.

Police said no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and did not provide information on a possible suspect.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

