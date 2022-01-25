Rockford Police capture reported crack dealer outside Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested alleged crack dealer Jaydin Jones, 21, outside Walmart Monday night, after officers spotted his car in the parking lot.

According to police, officers spotted Jones’ vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart on Northridge. Police said they were looking for the vehicle because it had fled from them in the past.

When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered Jones was inside the store and waited for him to leave. When he did, police said there was a brief struggle but they were able to take him into custody.

Police said they found a loaded handgun and multiple baggies of crack cocaine in the investigation.

Jones was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Resisting Arrest.

Jones was previously detained in a shooting investigation at the Concord Commons housing project in June 2020.