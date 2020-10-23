Rockford Police catch teen suspect in gas station robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have caught a 17-year-old suspect in armed robberies at two gas stations Thursday morning.

Authorities say officers were responding to an incident in the 1200 block of 29th Street around 7:30 a.m. involving the suspect, who they had already learned was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 at 3307 Charles Street.

Police say the suspect ran from officers and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, and a discarded handgun was recovered.

The teen was also identified as the suspect who robbed the Circle K gas station in Cherry Valley earlier Thursday morning.

“The quick resolution of this case is an example of the partnership and collaboration among law enforcement agencies in our region,” says Roy Bethge, Cherry Valley’s Chief of Police. “The public should be proud of the men and women who serve and protect their communities.”

The teen was charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

