Rockford Police accuse man of sexually assaulting 3 children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Missouri man was arrested Friday on charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault to three children in Rockford in February.

According to Rockford Police, they began an investigation after a report of a sexual assault to a juvenile under 13 years old was reported on February 10th.

Police say the assault occurred in the 200 block of Alliance Avenue.

In the follow up investigation, detectives identified two other victims, both under the age of 13.

28-year-old Steven White was named as the suspect, and on Thursday, March 25th he was arrested in Salem, Missouri, by officers of the Dent County Sheriff’s Department.

White, originally from Rolla, Missouri, is charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and six counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

He is being held in the Dent County Jail.