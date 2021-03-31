Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea issues statement on leaving office in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea addressed questions on whether he will be leaving in 2021, as he indicated upon the time of his hiring in 2016.

On Wednesday morning, The Rockford Register Star published an article titled “Rockford police chief to call it quits in 2021.”

The article attributed a quote to O’Shea, made this week, in which he said he planned to leave his position after five years, in 2021.

O’Shea responded with a statement later that morning, saying, “Ever since I was hired, 2021 was the year that I expected to leave. As of today, I have not announced a date. When I leave, I firmly believe that the Rockford Police Department will be in a far better position than when I arrived,” he said in a statement.