ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday morning’s murder was the eighth of the year for Rockford.

Rockford’s mayor and police chief addressed the violence on Wednesday afternoon. Both leaders expressed outrage in the burst of violence the community has seen recently. Chief Carla Redd said that her officers are fully focused on making arrests, while Mayor Tom McNamara said that his office is working towards finding solutions at the root of the violence.

Two women and two men have been killed since last Monday. Police do not believe that the crimes are connected at this time.

Both said that the community needs to do its part as well by speaking up.

“I will tell you we have recently shifted some of our manpower, our resources to combat the violent crime that we are seeing,” Redd said. “Apprehending these individuals responsible for the violence in the city has become our number one priority.”

“We will not rest until every single citizen in our community is safe and feels safe,” McNamara added. “What’s happening now is not acceptable and every resource at the City of Rockford, from our administration, to the city council, to Chief Redd’s leadership team, is on violent crime. We will put everything towards violent crime to stop it going on in our community.”

Any information about any of the murders should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or by leaving an anonymous tip through RPD’s “TIP 411” app.