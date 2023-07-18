ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department responded on public Facebook posts, saying that its officers were not involved in the death of a man named Lamar Bell.

Tuesday afternoon, Rockford Police released a statement saying, “We have been made aware of inaccurate information being posted on social media regarding the death of Lamar Bell. RPD had no involvement in this incident.”

The statement continued: “We’ve been forthcoming with information as quickly as possible when an incident of such magnitude has occurred within RPD.”

Later on Tuesday, the Illinois State Police sent out a press release, saying that around 7:59 p.m. on Monday, July 17th, deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

“During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time,” ISP said.

The incident is under investigation.