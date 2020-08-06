Rockford police close Auburn Street temporarily after traffic crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are responding to a traffic accident on Auburn Street. Officials say that the road east of the Springfield Avenue intersection will be temporarily closed.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes if needed. Rockford PD tweeted out the announcement at 9:00 p.m.

No word if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories