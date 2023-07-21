ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens led Rockford Police on a pursuit that ended when officers disabled their tires. Police say two guns, one reportedly stolen, were found.

According to police, officers initially tried to stop a car in the 1000 block of School Streets around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but the driver sped off.

Later, at Avon and School Streets, officers were able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the vehicle’s tires. The car continued down School Street to the intersection of Carbaugh Avenue, where the driver, Ty Nichols, 19, and his 17-year-old passenger, were arrested.

Police said two loaded handguns, both modified with “switch” devices to make them fully automatic, were found in the investigation. One had a laser light attachment and was reported stolen out of Chicago.

Nichols was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude Police, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Revoked Driver’s License.

The 17-year-old male passenger was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.