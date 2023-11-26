ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old man died after suffering a gunshot wound.

According to RPD’s release on X, officers initially responded to a call for a man lying in the parking lot of 320 N. Alpine Road around 3:00 a.m.

The man was not located upon police arrival, however officers later learned that a man had been hospitalized 20 minutes later with an apparant gunshot wound to his side.

The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to RPD.

The department urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact RPD at 915-966-2900, on Facebook at RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter @RockfordPolice.