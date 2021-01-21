Rockford Police Department swears in 11 new recruits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New recruits for the Rockford Police Department are closer to being ready to patrol city streets after a swearing in ceremony on Thursday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea presided over the ceremony at Rockford University.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara thanked the newest officers for choosing to serve the community.

McNamara went on to say he’s confident the new recruits will meet Rockford’s high expectations.

“The Chief often talks about community policing. You’ll note the word ‘community’ comes before the word policing. That’s the philosophy of our department, yet underscores the importance of the journey ahead of you and the important role that you’re going to be playing in our community,” McNamara said.

Eleven officers were sworn in today.