Rockford Police District 1 repairs windows after police brutality marches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local police station got some needed repairs on Tuesday.

Damage to Rockford District 1 Headquarters was fixed. Some of the windows were smashed by rocks during recent marches against police brutality.

One worker making repairs says he hasn’t seen a rise in business due to the protests. He says that they were fortunate no one was injured.

“Annealed glass is the more dangerous kind. They kind of break off in big shards. The stuff low to the ground is all tempered so it breaks sort of like a car window maybe in small little pieces,” explained Chris Castillo of Rock Valley Glass.

In total, six windows were repaired.

