ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man is in custody after a standoff that began around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said they were engaged with a barricaded subject in the 400 block of S. 5th Street after they received a call about a person inside the house with a handgun.

Between 15 and 20 officers, an armored car and a K9 were visible at the scene.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Third Avenue to 5th Avenue on 5th Street has been cordoned off.

Police said they were also informed that the subject may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Officers were able to make contact with family members, who were able to convince the man to surrender peacefully to authorities after 1 p.m.

He was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation, police said, and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office will make a determination if any charges will be filed.