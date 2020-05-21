Rockford Police file gun, drug charges against 10 people after Wednesday enforcement sweep

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In an effort to reduce a recent wave of shootings and murders in Rockford, police are conducting nightly “violence reduction patrols.” On Wednesday, officers charged 10 people with gun and drug offenses.

At 1 a.m., officers approached two people near a vehicle in the 2300 block of Broadway. After speaking with them, police say the officers found a loaded handgun, 80 grams of cannabis, and $850.

Charlie Hamer, 25, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Charlie Hamer. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Kevin Gardner, 20, was charged with Violation of the Controlled Cannabis Ac.

At 5:30 p.m., officers approached a teen walking in the roadway at Elm Street and S. Johnston Avenue. Police say as the officers approached, the 17-year-old took off running. Police chased him down and captured him, recovering a handgun in the process.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Resisting Arrest.

At 6 p.m., officers stopped a car at Cunningham and Pierpont and arrested Edgar Arroyo, 25, who was wanted on a Contempt of Court warrant.

Edgar Arroyo. Photo: Rockford Police Department

At 7 p.m., police say they recognized Julian Scott, 24, who was wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Battery. He was taken into custody.

At 7:30 p.m, police say officers stopped a car in the 1000 block of School Street, but instead of getting out of the car, the driver drove off. Police say the car drove to the 500 block of Soper Ave and the occupants fled on foot.

The both the driver, Anthony Brown, 24, and the passenger, Donald Olmon, 25, were arrested after a foot chase.

Anthony Brown. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Police say they recovered 34 grams of cannabis, 4 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and $400.

Brown was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Olmon was wanted on a warrant for a Violation of an Order of Protection.

At 6 p.m., police stopped a car near N. Rockton Ave and Whitman Street, and say the passenger, Tyree Turman, 26, was arrested on a Contempt of Court warrant.

At 11:20 p.m., the passenger of a car ran from police after a traffic stop, according to police. Officers said the suspect threw a defaced handgun while he was running, and he was able to escape.

The driver, Olajuan Mason, 25, was wanted on a warrant for Criminal Damage to Property. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

Around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers stopped a car near Harrison Ave and Manchester Drive and arrested Desmond Brown, 36, who was wanted on a probation violation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

