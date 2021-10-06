Rockford Police find gun, arrest 19 year old in traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Quantavius Fletcher, 19, on weapons and traffic charges after a loaded gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Fletcher is also charged with use of a weapon with a delinquent minor after police say they stopped a car he was driving on Tuesday, around 5:35 p.m., in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue.

In addition to the loaded handgun, police say ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.

Fletcher also faces the charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon along with various traffic offenses, police said.