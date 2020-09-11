Rockford police find gun, drugs during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 20-year-old Brian Hernandez on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to police, they pulled Hernandez over in the 1500 block of Evergreen Street around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hernandez allegedly told police he had marijuana in the vehicle, but police say they also found a gun with an extended magazine in the car.

Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories