Rockford police find gun, drugs during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 20-year-old Brian Hernandez on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop.
According to police, they pulled Hernandez over in the 1500 block of Evergreen Street around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hernandez allegedly told police he had marijuana in the vehicle, but police say they also found a gun with an extended magazine in the car.
Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.
MORE HEADLINES:
- President Trump nominated for 2nd Nobel Peace Prize
- Rockford Police arrest armed suspect in Polo burglary after short standoff
- Judge to hear arguments in George Floyd case, officers seek their own trial
- New York schools could eliminate snow days
- Facebook will give workers paid time off to work polls on Election Day
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!