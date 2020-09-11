Rockford police find gun, drugs during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 20-year-old Brian Hernandez on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to police, they pulled Hernandez over in the 1500 block of Evergreen Street around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hernandez allegedly told police he had marijuana in the vehicle, but police say they also found a gun with an extended magazine in the car.

Hernandez was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No Valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

