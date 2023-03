ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Cristian Estrada, 18, after a gun was reportedly found in his car during a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled Estrada over in the 700 block of S. Alpine Road around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, March 17th.

During the stop, officers said they found the loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Estrada has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.