Rockford Police find guns, drugs and ammo in traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Aaron Goodloe was charged with weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021 at around 1:15 a.m., police say they pulled Goodloe over in the 1600 block of S. Alpine.

Officers found that the 24 year old had a loaded gun, ammunition, cash, and over 66 grams of cannabis in the vehicle, according to police.

Goodloe has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver, and Various Traffic Citations.

