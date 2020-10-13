Rockford police find guns, make arrests after car flees traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., Rockford officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near the 2000 block of Auburn Road. The vehicle, which police say had four individuals inside, fled from the officer but was located shortly after.

Officials say the suspects then fled on foot and three were arrested. The fourth was later found and detained.

With the assistance of a Rockford K9 officer, police say they recovered two guns. One of the individuals arrested was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The following individuals are listed along with the charges.

30-year-old Panama Russey — Resisting Arrest

35-year-old Nazarel Wilson– Resisting Arrest

22-year-old Degyon Macklin — Resisting Arrest

32-year-old Renard Macklin — Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Outstanding Warrant

