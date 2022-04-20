ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of Lawrence Thomas, 35, after they say they found a loaded hangun, heroin, and cocaine in his car.

Police pulled a car over on Monday in the 400 block of Horace Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Thomas (no mugshot available) was said to be the driver of the car. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, and Suspended Driver’s License.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has since bonded out.