ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced the arrest of William Brown, 41, a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police said when they caught him, they found various drugs and a loaded gun on him.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 300 block of Penfield Place at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th, for reports of a “suspicious vehicle.”

There, officers confronted one of the occupants of the car as Brown, who was wanted by authorities.

He was arrested on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Brown was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.