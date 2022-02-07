Rockford Police find meth, gun during warrant arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police captured Xavier Palmer, 25, who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, and found a handgun and 28 grams of crystal meth during his arrest, officials said.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted Palmer’s vehicle around 10:40 p.m. Thursday at N. Main and Auburn Street. Police said Palmer fled when the officers tried to pull him over, but he and his passenger were later apprehended at the intersection of Burton Street and Carney Avenue.

Palmer was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Crystal Meth, Armed Violence, Aggravated Fleeing, Suspended Driver’s License, and outstanding warrants.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.