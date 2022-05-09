ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested for an active warrant on Saturday when he was pulled over by police.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. near Kishwaukee and Score Streets, according to the Rockford Police Department. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on Payton Lindhe, 24, who had an active warrant for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

A rifle and ammunition was found Lindhe’s vehicle during the investigation. He was taken into custody.

Lindhe has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Outstanding Warrant. He is currently in the Winnebago County Jail.