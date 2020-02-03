Rockford police find wanted Texas felon passed out in car with stolen gun, counterfeit cash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Austen Fowler was arrested Saturday after police allegedly found him passed out behind the wheel. Officers said they found a stolen gun, counterfeit money, and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Rockford Police say they found Fowler slumped over the wheel of his car at 5:57 a.m.

In addition to the gun, funny money, and drug paraphernalia, police say he also had open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

Police say Fowler was wanted on two warrants out of Texas.

Fowler was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, No FOID Card, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Violation of a Controlled Substance Act, Driving Under the Influence, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Improper Lane Usage.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

