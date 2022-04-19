ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd and Fire Chief Michele Pankow spoke to the Women’s Council of Realtors on Tuesday about what it took for them to rise to their positions.

Both women are the first females to hold the top police and fire posts in the city’s history.

Organizers of Tuesday’s event said it was important to hear from those who face the same road blocks.

“It’s just a matter of getting that perspective from somebody that’s already achieved so much in their position,” said David Palmer, president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. “Climbing the ladder and the advice they can give us is second to none, really.”

The talk was part of the council’s monthly Lunch and Learn event at the Forest Hills Country Club, at 5135 Forest Hills Road.