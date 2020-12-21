Rockford Police, Fire hold annual charity fundraiser online this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police and Fire Departments will go head-to-head in their annual “Battle of the Bells” Salvation Army fundraiser, but this time the event will be held online.

The annual competition challenges first responders to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, police and fire officials will collect donations online to see which department can raise the most money for charity.

