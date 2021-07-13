Rockford Police, Fire hold blood drive competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Fire and Police Departments engaged in some friendly competition this week with the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

But the real winner is Rockford’s local hospitals: anyone who donates blood to the Rock River Valley Blood Center has the chance to choose the either police or fire when they make a donation.

Whichever team comes out on top of the competition gets bragging rights.

Blood center officials say it is typical for blood donations to be down in the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make things worse.

“So many people put off their medical procedures last year, and now they’re all coming back and they’re being inundated and we can’t keep up with the blood products needed,” said the RRVBC’s Heidi Ornibene.

As of yesterday, Rockford Fire is ahead in the competition, 40 to 35.

The first 300 donors will receive a free t-shirt.