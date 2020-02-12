Two injured in serious crash on Parkview Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three cars were involved in what authorities called a “serious crash” Wednesday afternoon, on Parkview Avenue.

Rockford Police have warned motorists to avoid the area between Guilford and Burmont roads while the accident is under investigation.

According to authorities, around 2:18 p.m., the driver of a black pickup may have been impaired, leading to the crash. Speed was also a factor, they said.

The driver of a white car, which showed severe damage, and the pickup truck driver were taken to the hospital for serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the third car did not require medical attention, officials said.

