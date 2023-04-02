ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders hit the ice Sunday afternoon for a friendly competition.

Rockford Police and Fire played in their annual “Guns N Hoses Charity Ice Hockey Game.” A big crowd of community members went out the BMO Center to watch them square off.

The friendly rivalry benefitted three local charities; The Jaimie Cox Foundation, Greg Lindmark Foundation and the Promedica Hospice Memorial Fund.

“We want to support those firemen and policemen who are out on the ice, but also what those charities do for our community members is such an amazing thing, to keep this money local and help so many others like they help so many in our everyday lives,” said Tammy Christiansen, committee member with ‘Guns N Hoses.’

All the proceeds from admission, raffle tickets, t-shirt sales and donations were split between the three organizations.