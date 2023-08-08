ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of Rockford Police and Fire will be strapping the gloves on and heading into the ring this weekend to fight in the Rockford Boxing Classic.

The second annual boxing event raises funds for the Rockford Patriots Boxing Club, a nonprofit program ran by the Patriots Gateway Community Center.

The event features “some of the Midwest’s top amateur youth,” as well as police and fire boxers fighting in an all-ages competition.

Music, food, beverages and a 50/50 raffle will also be part of the festivities.

Doors open at 4:00 p.m. on August 12 at Rockford City Market. Amateur youth bouts begin at 5:00 p.m.