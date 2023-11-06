ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford gang members were arrested on weapons charges Saturday after officers spotted a vehicle behaving suspiciously.

According to police, officers with Rockford Police’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) unit witnessed a car turn off their headlights and speed through the area of N. Mulford and E. State Street around 8 p.m. on November 4th.

When the car parked on Karls Court, police said the passenger, William Harris, 22, got out and was taken into custody. Police said he was carrying a loaded handgun and an extended ammunition magazine.

The driver, Duntai Horner-Givens, 20, was also arrested.

Police charged Harris with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member.

Horner-Givens was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, reckless driving, and various other traffic offenses.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

The SCOPE unit handles multiple investigations at a time, working overnight hours in plainclothes and unmarked cars, they help relieve the burden on regular patrol units.