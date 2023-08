ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antoine Morris, 29, of Rockford, was arrested on Wednesday following a parole check, according to a Rockford Police press release.

Members of the Rockford Police Gang Crime Unit conducted the check at a residence in the 2300 block of Clover Avenue.

Morris was located in the residence, as well as a loaded firearm.

He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony possession of a firearm.

Morris was booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond.