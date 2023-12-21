ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers with Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit, its Intel Unit, and a K9 unit converged to arrest three teens, each of whom was armed with a weapon.

According to the Rockford Police Department, during the investigation, officers stopped a car in the 1400 block of Camp Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Three guns, marijuana, and cocaine were recovered from the car, police said.

Demoni Charles, 18, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Antonio Jones, 18, was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Child Endangerment.

An unnamed 17-year-old male was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Cannabis.