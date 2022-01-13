Rockford Police Gang Unit arrests wanted felon on weapon charge

quavion taylor

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested 20-year-old Quavion Taylor on Thursday while serving a search warrant.

Taylor was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession to deliver cannabis, and not possessing a Firearm Owners Identification Card after a May 2020 arrest for a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a pole at Alpine and Broadway.

Taylor, then 19, and a 16-year-old teen were charged after police found 2 handguns in the crashed car.

Police found Taylor in the 900 block of 6th Avenue around 10:05 a.,m. Thursday.

He was arrested without incident, police said, and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

