Rockford Police Gang Unit arrests wanted felon on weapon charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police’s Gang Crime Unit arrested 20-year-old Quavion Taylor on Thursday while serving a search warrant.

Taylor was wanted on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession to deliver cannabis, and not possessing a Firearm Owners Identification Card after a May 2020 arrest for a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a pole at Alpine and Broadway.

Taylor, then 19, and a 16-year-old teen were charged after police found 2 handguns in the crashed car.

Police found Taylor in the 900 block of 6th Avenue around 10:05 a.,m. Thursday.

He was arrested without incident, police said, and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.