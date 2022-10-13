ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.

Rockford Police announced the department won a Sustained Traffic Rnforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The STEP grant focuses money on high-visibility law enforcement and strategies aimed at preventing car crashes.

The program is funded by federal highway safety funds.

Rockford Police will conduct additional enforcement efforts in addition to mandatory campaign enforcement dates, which have been scheduled around some of the deadliest traffic times of the year.